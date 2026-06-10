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Wanbury explores new market opportunities for its new APIs

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Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
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Receives Korea FDA approval for its Patalganga facility

Wanbury announced the company has expanded regulatory submission for launch of new Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients (APIs).

For Diphenhydramine HCl, company submitted DMF to Malaysia and Singapore.

The Company proposed to explore new market opportunities for Paroxetine HCl in Korea and Latin America by submitting the DMFs.

Company also received formal audit report from MFDS (Korea FDA) for its Patalganga facility stating zero observation for the inspection conducted in April 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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