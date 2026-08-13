Wanbury receives ESQM approval for new product Rivaroxaban API

Also receives USFD DMF clearance for Paraxetine HCI and Metformin HCI

Wanbury received approval from the office of European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and Healthcare (EDQM) for new product Rivaroxaban API. The approval paves way to meet customer demand of EU and other countries accepting CEP.

The company also received DMF clearance for Paraxetine HCI and for Metformin HCI from the office of USFDA while ANDA review for multiple customers.