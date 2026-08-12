Wanbury standalone net profit declines 75.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.47% to Rs 165.58 crore

Net profit of Wanbury declined 75.98% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 165.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 163.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.165.58163.189.8014.988.6217.254.5813.613.2413.49

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