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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wanbury standalone net profit declines 75.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Wanbury standalone net profit declines 75.98% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:27 AM IST
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Sales rise 1.47% to Rs 165.58 crore

Net profit of Wanbury declined 75.98% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 165.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 163.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales165.58163.18 1 OPM %9.8014.98 -PBDT8.6217.25 -50 PBT4.5813.61 -66 NP3.2413.49 -76

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

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