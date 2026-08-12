Wanbury standalone net profit declines 75.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.47% to Rs 165.58 croreNet profit of Wanbury declined 75.98% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 165.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 163.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales165.58163.18 1 OPM %9.8014.98 -PBDT8.6217.25 -50 PBT4.5813.61 -66 NP3.2413.49 -76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content