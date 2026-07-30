Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wanbury update on filing of DFM in US and South Korea
Wanbury recently received No DMF deficiency letter from the office of USFDA (US Food and Drug Administration) for multiple ANDAs (Abbreviated New Drug Applications) with Metformin HCl API source of Wanbury for different formulations.

Further, Wanbury expanded business opportunities in South Korea for one more API by filing the DMF. Wanbury is committed for supply of best APIs to the new market for well-being of human being.

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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