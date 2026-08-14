Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.31 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.02% to Rs 17.03 croreNet profit of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.02% to Rs 17.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.0313.20 29 OPM %16.271.52 -PBDT2.24-0.52 LP PBT1.14-1.70 LP NP1.31-1.70 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content