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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.31 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.31 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:38 PM IST
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Sales rise 29.02% to Rs 17.03 crore

Net profit of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.02% to Rs 17.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.0313.20 29 OPM %16.271.52 -PBDT2.24-0.52 LP PBT1.14-1.70 LP NP1.31-1.70 LP

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:38 PM IST

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