Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.31 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.02% to Rs 17.03 crore

Net profit of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.02% to Rs 17.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.0313.2016.271.522.24-0.521.14-1.701.31-1.70

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