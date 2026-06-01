Wardwizard Foods & Beverages standalone net profit rises 339.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.35% to Rs 40.45 crore

Net profit of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages rose 339.71% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.35% to Rs 40.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 156.23% to Rs 237.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.