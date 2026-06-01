Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wardwizard Healthcare reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Wardwizard Healthcare reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 418.18% to Rs 0.57 crore

Net profit of Wardwizard Healthcare reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 418.18% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.570.11 418 0.840.42 100 OPM %7.02-736.36 --97.62-423.81 - PBDT0.36-0.99 LP -0.05-2.33 98 PBT0.32-1.15 LP -0.23-2.82 92 NP0.34-1.11 LP -0.32-2.71 88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vaxfab Enterprises standalone net profit rises 68.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages standalone net profit rises 339.71% in the March 2026 quarter

SMC Credits reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mount Housing & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 98.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Galaxy Agrico Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story