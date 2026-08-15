Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility consolidated net profit declines 84.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 91.01% to Rs 61.64 croreNet profit of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility declined 84.82% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 91.01% to Rs 61.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales61.6432.27 91 OPM %6.1812.49 -PBDT1.232.99 -59 PBT0.071.47 -95 NP0.171.12 -85
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