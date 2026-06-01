Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility consolidated net profit declines 90.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.64% to Rs 118.49 crore

Net profit of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility declined 90.70% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.64% to Rs 118.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.28% to Rs 1.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.03% to Rs 246.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 304.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.