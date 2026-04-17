Waree Renewable Tech spurts after Q4 profit climbs 66% YoY to Rs 156 cr

Waree Renewable Technologies zoomed 12.66% to Rs 1,193.30 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 66% to Rs 155.74 crore on 131.3% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,102.40 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 71.7% YoY to Rs 208.09 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

EBITDA stood at Rs 206.82 crore in Q4 FY26, registering the growth of 63.71% compared with Rs 126.33 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin contracted to 18.76% during the quarter as against 26.51% in Q4 FY25.

On the order book front, the company said its unexecuted order book stood of 2.83 GWp is slated for execution over next 12-15 months. The bidding pipeline continued to witness strong momentum, reaching over 36 GWp.

On annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 108.9% to Rs 478.70 crore on 108.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,331.42 crore in FY26 over FY25. Manmohan Sharma, CFO, Waaree Renewable Technologies, said, We are pleased to conclude FY26 with a stellar and consistent financial performance with revenue of Rs 3,331.42 crore as compared to Rs 1,597.75 crore for FY25, reflecting a robust growth of 108.51%. This performance was supported by disciplined execution thus enabling consistent delivery. Indias renewable energy sector continues to build strong momentum with total installed renewable capacity crossing 274 GW while solar contributed over 150 GW as of March 2026. During FY26, solar additions rose sharply to over 44 GW, compared to ~24 GW in the previous year marking a significant jump over last year. In FY26, solar accounted for approximately 82% of total renewable capacity additions and firmly establishing solar as the primary driver of Indias clean energy transition.