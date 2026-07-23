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Waterways Leisure Tourism consolidated net profit declines 34.51% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.82% to Rs 190.11 crore

Net profit of Waterways Leisure Tourism declined 34.51% to Rs 22.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 190.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 176.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales190.11176.32 8 OPM %23.6931.28 -PBDT42.0954.86 -23 PBT33.0547.43 -30 NP22.7734.77 -35

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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