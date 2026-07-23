Waterways Leisure Tourism consolidated net profit declines 34.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.82% to Rs 190.11 crore

Net profit of Waterways Leisure Tourism declined 34.51% to Rs 22.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 190.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 176.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.190.11176.3223.6931.2842.0954.8633.0547.4322.7734.77

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