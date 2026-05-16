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We Win consolidated net profit declines 15.74% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 51.65% to Rs 30.77 crore

Net profit of We Win declined 15.74% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.65% to Rs 30.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 170.30% to Rs 4.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.31% to Rs 93.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales30.7720.29 52 93.6578.49 19 OPM %4.7113.80 -6.218.15 - PBDT1.672.86 -42 6.245.91 6 PBT0.942.01 -53 3.632.85 27 NP0.911.08 -16 4.461.65 170

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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