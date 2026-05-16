We Win consolidated net profit declines 15.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.65% to Rs 30.77 crore

Net profit of We Win declined 15.74% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.65% to Rs 30.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 170.30% to Rs 4.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.31% to Rs 93.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.