We Win consolidated net profit rises 5.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of We Win rose 5.75% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.50% to Rs 19.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.67% to Rs 2.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.31% to Rs 65.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

