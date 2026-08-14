We Win standalone net profit declines 22.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.78% to Rs 23.55 croreNet profit of We Win declined 22.03% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 23.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales23.5520.34 16 OPM %4.937.77 -PBDT1.051.37 -23 PBT0.450.81 -44 NP0.460.59 -22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content