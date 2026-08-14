We Win standalone net profit declines 22.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.78% to Rs 23.55 crore

Net profit of We Win declined 22.03% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 23.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.23.5520.344.937.771.051.370.450.810.460.59

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