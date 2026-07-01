Wealth First Portfolio Managers to acquire 51% stake in Wealth First Advisors

Wealth First Portfolio Managers announced the acquisition of controlling interest in a Mumbai-based firm, Wealth First Advisors (WFAPL), a wealth management and distribution firm, at an equity valuation of Rs 102.15 crore.

The acquisition significantly strengthens Wealth First's presence in India's largest wealth management market and takes the combined business to nearly Rs 9,000 crore in assets under management. More importantly, it marks a significant milestone in the firm's evolution from a western India focused practice into a national financial services institution. Anchored in wealth and asset management, Wealth First is steadily building an integrated financial services platform designed to serve clients across their evolving investment and wealth creation needs.