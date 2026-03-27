Wealth First rises after SEBI nod for mutual fund business

Wealth First Portfolio Managers rose 2.78% to Rs 915.75 after its subsidiary, Lakshya Asset Management, received final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to launch its mutual fund business.

The approval allows Lakshya AMC to act as an asset management company and roll out mutual fund offerings, marking a key expansion into the asset management space.

The new venture will be led by former Benchmark AMC executives, known for pioneering ETF products such as Nifty BeES in India.

The move signals Wealth Firsts intent to diversify its financial services portfolio and tap into the fast-growing passive investing segment, where penetration remains relatively low compared to global markets.

The development comes at a time when Indias mutual fund industry has expanded sharply to over Rs 82 lakh crore in assets under management, though passive investing still accounts for only about 19-20% of total AUM, indicating significant growth potential. Ashish Shah, managing director of Wealth First Portfolio Managers, said: "This approval represents a major step forward in expanding our financial services portfolio and strengthens our long-term commitment to providing comprehensive and accessible investment solutions. Our focus in this AMC will be to identify gaps in the investment landscape and build products that effectively address those needs. We believe there is significant opportunity to create differentiated offerings that deliver meaningful value to investors."