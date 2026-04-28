Websol Energy System hit the 5% upper circuit at Rs 122.31 after the company reported a sharp jump in earnings for the March quarter, backed by strong revenue growth.

On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 157.9% YoY to Rs 125 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 48 crore in Q4 FY25. Sequentially, profit increased 91.6% from Rs 65 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations surged 132.1% YoY to Rs 401 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 173 crore a year ago. On a QoQ basis, revenue jumped 53.8% from Rs 261 crore.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at Rs 146 crore in Q4 FY26, up 37.4% vs Q3 and 86.4% vs Q4 FY25. However, EBITDA margin narrowed to 36.4% from 45.4% in the year-ago quarter and 40.8% in Q3, reflecting cost pressures.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 125 crore in Q4 FY26, up 48.4% vs Q3 and 89.2% vs Q4 FY25. On the cost front, raw material expenses surged 258% YoY to Rs 179 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 151.1% YoY to Rs 14 crore. Other expenses also climbed 29.1% YoY to Rs 51 crore. Depreciation more than doubled to Rs 24 crore, while finance costs remained largely stable at Rs 4 crore. For the full year, Websol Energy reported strong growth momentum. Revenue rose 82.4% YoY to Rs 1,049 crore in FY26. EBITDA stood at Rs 429 crore, up 69.6% YoY, though margin softened to 40.8% from 43.9% in FY25.