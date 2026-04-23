Websol Energy hits the roof as Kedia entry lifts sentiment

Websol Energy System hit the upper circuit of 10% at Rs 106.53 on Thursday, extending gains for a second consecutive session.

The stock has risen about 21% over the past two sessions after ace investor Vijay Kedia emerged in the companys latest shareholding data with a stake of around 1.02%, or 44.4 lakh shares, acquired during March.

Kedias name did not appear in the earlier shareholding pattern as of March 13. As per disclosure norms, shareholder names are reflected only when holdings exceed 1%, making it unclear whether the stake is a fresh entry or an increase in an existing position.