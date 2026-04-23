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Websol Energy hits the roof as Kedia entry lifts sentiment

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Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
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Websol Energy System hit the upper circuit of 10% at Rs 106.53 on Thursday, extending gains for a second consecutive session.

The stock has risen about 21% over the past two sessions after ace investor Vijay Kedia emerged in the companys latest shareholding data with a stake of around 1.02%, or 44.4 lakh shares, acquired during March.

Kedias name did not appear in the earlier shareholding pattern as of March 13. As per disclosure norms, shareholder names are reflected only when holdings exceed 1%, making it unclear whether the stake is a fresh entry or an increase in an existing position.

The stock has gained 39.18% over the past month and 42.31% over three months, though it remains down 30.22% on a one-year basis.

Websol Energy System is engaged in the business of manufacturing photovoltaic crystalline solar cells and related modules in India.

The company's board will meet on 27 April 2026 to consider Q4 results and a final dividend. If declared, this would be the company's first dividend announcement since September 2009.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 64.98 crore in Q3 FY26, up 56.4% from Rs 41.56 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 77.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 261.02 crore in Q3 FY26.

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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