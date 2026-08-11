Websol Energy System consolidated net profit rises 15.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 70.33% to Rs 372.60 croreNet profit of Websol Energy System rose 15.78% to Rs 77.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 70.33% to Rs 372.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 218.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales372.60218.75 70 OPM %33.7047.31 -PBDT125.79101.57 24 PBT103.9790.96 14 NP77.7867.18 16
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