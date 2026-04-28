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Websol Energy System consolidated net profit rises 157.92% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 132.07% to Rs 401.45 crore

Net profit of Websol Energy System rose 157.92% to Rs 124.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 132.07% to Rs 401.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 172.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 95.81% to Rs 303.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 154.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 82.37% to Rs 1049.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 575.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales401.45172.99 132 1049.44575.46 82 OPM %36.4445.37 -40.8343.91 - PBDT145.7375.75 92 422.41235.37 79 PBT121.9065.89 85 360.84194.47 86 NP124.5048.27 158 303.00154.74 96

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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