Websol Energy System consolidated net profit rises 157.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 132.07% to Rs 401.45 crore

Net profit of Websol Energy System rose 157.92% to Rs 124.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 132.07% to Rs 401.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 172.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 95.81% to Rs 303.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 154.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 82.37% to Rs 1049.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 575.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.