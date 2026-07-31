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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans gains marginally on monthly basis to 8.53% in Jul-26

Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans gains marginally on monthly basis to 8.53% in Jul-26

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
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Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released data on lending and deposit rates of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) (excluding regional rural banks and small finance banks) received during July 2026. It noted that the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 8.53 per cent in June 2026 (8.51 per cent in May 2026).

The WALR on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs declined marginally to 8.96 per cent in June 2026 from 8.97 per cent in May 2026. 1-Year median Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) of SCBs stood at 8.60 per cent in July 2026 (8.50 per cent in June 2026). The WALR on fresh as well as outstanding rupee loans exhibited a mixed movement across sectors in June 2026.

RBI noted further that the weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of SCBs stood at 5.99 per cent in June 2026 (5.83 per cent in May 2026). The WADTDR on outstanding rupee term deposits of SCBs increased marginally to 6.58 per cent in June 2026 from 6.57 per cent in May 2026.

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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