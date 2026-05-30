Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 49.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1388.96% to Rs 365.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.