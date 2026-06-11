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Welga Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 93.49% to Rs 11.88 crore

Net Loss of Welga Foods reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 93.49% to Rs 11.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.29% to Rs 29.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.886.14 93 29.6331.96 -7 OPM %-3.96-2.61 --4.937.67 - PBDT-0.84-0.53 -58 -3.110.95 PL PBT-0.89-0.60 -48 -3.330.71 PL NP-0.89-0.60 -48 -3.330.71 PL

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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