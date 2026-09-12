Welspun Corp announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary - Welspun Special Coating

Welspun Corp has received a communication from its wholly-owned subsidiary viz. Welspun DI Pipes



Accordingly, on incorporation, the said company shall become a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of WCL.

The proposed company shall be incorporated with the object, to carry on the business of applying, providing, executing and undertaking all types of coating works including but not limited to polyolefin, polymers, fusion bonded epoxy, internal fusion bonded epoxy, epoxy, polyurethane, polyethylene, polypropylene, coal tar, blasting, painting, anti-corrosive, anti-rust, abrasion resistant, heat-resistant and other protective or functional coatings or any combination thereof.