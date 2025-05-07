Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp bags export order for supplying coated LSAW pipes; order book at Rs 19,300 crore

May 07 2025
Welspun Corp stated that it has received an export order for supply of coated LSAW line pipes and bends from India.

The company further said that since 05 February 2025, it has received additional orders, cumulatively valued at nearly Rs 1,950 crore for our India pipes facility.

"With these new orders, our current consolidated global order book stands at Rs 19,300 crore (approx). These orders will be executed in FY26 & FY27, Welspun Corp said in a statement.

Welspun Corp is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and distribution of steel and steel products.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 131.2% to Rs 674.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 291.86 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 3,613.51 crore in Q3 FY25, down 29.9% year on year.

The scrip advanced 0.92% to currently trade at Rs 763.45 on the BSE.

