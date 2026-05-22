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Welspun Corp consolidated net profit declines 46.96% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.87% to Rs 4312.56 crore

Net profit of Welspun Corp declined 46.96% to Rs 370.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 698.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 4312.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3924.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.46% to Rs 1613.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1908.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.98% to Rs 16770.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13977.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4312.563924.97 10 16770.1413977.54 20 OPM %11.6811.72 -13.3311.93 - PBDT597.04465.72 28 2501.062147.27 16 PBT504.01378.73 33 2146.511796.20 20 NP370.36698.31 -47 1613.051908.14 -15

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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