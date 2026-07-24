Welspun Corp consolidated net profit rises 198.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.91% to Rs 4081.12 croreNet profit of Welspun Corp rose 198.64% to Rs 1046.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 350.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.91% to Rs 4081.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3551.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4081.123551.49 15 OPM %16.9614.78 -PBDT1331.71545.83 144 PBT1207.13461.05 162 NP1046.49350.42 199
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