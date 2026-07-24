Welspun Corp consolidated net profit rises 198.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.91% to Rs 4081.12 crore

Net profit of Welspun Corp rose 198.64% to Rs 1046.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 350.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.91% to Rs 4081.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3551.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4081.123551.4916.9614.781331.71545.831207.13461.051046.49350.42

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