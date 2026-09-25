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Welspun Corp gains after US arm bags Rs 4000-cr HFIW pipe order

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Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
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Welspun Crorp added 3.84% to Rs 2786.30 after the company announced that its wholly owned US subsidiary, Welspun Tubular, secured an order worth approximately Rs 4,000 crore for the supply of High-Frequency Induction Welded (HFIW) pipes.

The company said the order is the largest in its history in terms of volume, length and value.

The pipes will be manufactured at Welspun Tubulars newly upgraded HFIW mill in Little Rock, USA, which has enhanced manufacturing capabilities. The order is scheduled to be executed during FY28 and FY29.

Following the order win, Welspun Corps global order book reached a record $4.7 billion, or around Rs 45,000 crore, the highest level in the companys history.

Welspun Corp has a diversified portfolio spanning line pipes, ductile iron pipes, stainless steel bars, pipes and tubes, and TMT rebars. It also houses Sintex, a brand focused on water storage tanks and advanced plastic piping solutions. The company serves customers across more than 50 countries on six continents, supported by manufacturing facilities in India, the US and Saudi Arabia.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 198.64% to Rs 1046.49 crore on a 14.91% rise in revenue to Rs 4081.12 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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