Welspun Corp gains after US arm bags Rs 4000-cr HFIW pipe order

Welspun Crorp added 3.84% to Rs 2786.30 after the company announced that its wholly owned US subsidiary, Welspun Tubular, secured an order worth approximately Rs 4,000 crore for the supply of High-Frequency Induction Welded (HFIW) pipes.

The company said the order is the largest in its history in terms of volume, length and value.

The pipes will be manufactured at Welspun Tubulars newly upgraded HFIW mill in Little Rock, USA, which has enhanced manufacturing capabilities. The order is scheduled to be executed during FY28 and FY29.

Following the order win, Welspun Corps global order book reached a record $4.7 billion, or around Rs 45,000 crore, the highest level in the companys history.