Welspun Corp Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 788.15, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.03% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% jump in NIFTY and a 7.08% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 788.15, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 22814. The Sensex is at 75373.53, down 0.48%. Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 1.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8523, up 1.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.6 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

