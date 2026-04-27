Welspun Corp Ltd soars 0.43%, rises for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 1212.7, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.75% in last one year as compared to a 1.04% jump in NIFTY and a 49.4% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1212.7, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.74% on the day, quoting at 24075.7. The Sensex is at 77243.68, up 0.76%. Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 49.22% in last one month.