Welspun Corp Ltd soars 1.5%, Gains for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 845, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23722.1. The Sensex is at 76393.47, down 0.61%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 5.28% in last one month.