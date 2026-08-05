Welspun Corp Ltd soars 2.38%, Gains for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 1777.9, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 103.68% in last one year as compared to a 0.2% gain in NIFTY and a 40.79% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1777.9, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 24523.85. The Sensex is at 78401.96, down 0.03%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 15.18% in last one month.