Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 0.31%, gains for five straight sessions

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 1688.6, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 85.89% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% gain in NIFTY and a 34.87% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1688.6, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24160.1. The Sensex is at 77455.4, up 0.52%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 22.91% in last one month.