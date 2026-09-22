Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 0.38%, rises for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 2773.3, up 0.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 214.02% in last one year as compared to a 7.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 28.21% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2773.3, up 0.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23345.95. The Sensex is at 74600.56, down 0.35%. Welspun Corp Ltd has risen around 15.11% in last one month.