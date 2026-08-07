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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 1.67%, gains for five straight sessions

Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 1.67%, gains for five straight sessions

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 1850, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 112.73% in last one year as compared to a 0.8% gain in NIFTY and a 43.4% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1850, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 24557.05. The Sensex is at 78530.01, down 0.54%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 20.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13124.6, down 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 65.09 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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