Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 5.94%, up for five straight sessions

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 931.35, up 5.94% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.01% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 53.66% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 931.35, up 5.94% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 19.41% in last one month.