Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp rallies on bagging orders worth Rs 872 cr

Welspun Corp rallies on bagging orders worth Rs 872 cr

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Welspun Corp advanced 4.71% to Rs 553.10 after the company received multiple line pipe orders in India & USA cumulatively valued at Rs 872 crore.

One of these orders, is for supplying concrete coated LSAW pipes and bends for a critical oil transportation project in the Middle East. The line pipes shall be used for extreme sour service application.

These orders will be executed during FY25. The cost of the projects aggregates to Rs 825 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Welspun Corp is primarily engaged in business of manufacture and distribution of steel and steel products.

The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 291.86 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 23.24 crore posted in Q3 FY23. While net sales stood at Rs 4,749.71 crore, up 97.7% year on year in Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sanghvi Movers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 0.44%, gains for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Welspun Corp Ltd up for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd soars 2.36%, rises for fifth straight session

Speculative Net Long Positions In Euro Fall

Jai Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

INR Gains Modestly As Crude Oil Stays Slippery

Biocon jumps after receiving SAHPRA approval for Tacrolimus capsules

Wipro gains as Q4 PAT rises 5% QoQ to Rs 2,835 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story