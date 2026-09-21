Welspun Corp's associate company bags Rs 2,000-cr contract from Aramco

The duration of the contract is six months and the financial impact of the contract will be reflected from Q4 FY2026-27 through Q1 FY27-28.
EPIC is Saudi Arabia's leading manufacturer of Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes. It's fully integrated manufacturing facilities with impeccable track record of execution of mega orders in time & Quality with customer centric approach, positions them as a most preferred supplier in the KSA market and continue to pioneer in supporting KSA's strategic objectives under the Vision 2030.
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