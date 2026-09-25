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Welspun Corp secures its largest order worth USD 412.5 million

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Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Welspun Tubular LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Welspun Corp in the USA, has secured the largest order in its history, in terms of volume, length and value, for the supply of High-Frequency Induction Welded (HFIW) pipes, valued at approx. USD 412.5 million (Rs 4,000 crore).

The pipes will be manufactured at the company's newly upgraded HFIW mill, with enhanced capabilities, at Little Rock, USA. The order will be executed during FY28 and FY29.

With this order, the company's global order book stands at a record USD 4.7 billion (Rs 45,000 crore), the highest in its history.

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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