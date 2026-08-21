Welspun Corp surges after securing supply order worth Rs 17,200 crore

Welspun Corp jumped 10.97% to Rs 2223.95 after the company announced the receipt of the largest single order in its history, valued at approximately $1.8 billion (equivalent to Rs 17,200 crore), for the supply of pipes.

The said order would be supplied from the company's manufacturing facility in the United States of America. The order will be executed between FY 2028 & FY 2029.

With this order, the company's global order book stands at a record $4.4 billion (or approximately Rs 42,100 crore), the highest in its history.

"This order substantially strengthens the company's order book, enhances multi-year revenue visibility, and stands as a strong validation of the scale, quality, and execution capability of its operations," Welspun Corp said in a statement.