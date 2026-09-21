Welspun Enterprises' arm wins sewer rehabilitation project worth Rs 351.24 cr

From Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

Welspun Michigan Engineers (WMEL) (formerly known as Welspun Michigan Engineers), a material subsidiary of Welspun Enterprises, has secured two significant sewer rehabilitation projects from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) vide Letter of Award (LoA) dated 18 September 2026, for the following works, with an aggregate contract value of Rs 351.24 crore (including GST & excluding provisional sum). Both these projects are funded by World Bank.

1. Western Ahmedabad - Rehabilitation of Existing Sewer Lines Rs 229.48 crore: The project involves rehabilitation of the main trunk sewer line from Gola Lake to 285 MLD TSPS, covering the stretch from Iskcon Char Rasta to 285 MLD TSPS.