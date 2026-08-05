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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 48.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 48.74% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales decline 8.44% to Rs 773.72 crore

Net profit of Welspun Enterprises declined 48.74% to Rs 46.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 90.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.44% to Rs 773.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 845.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales773.72845.05 -8 OPM %19.4521.45 -PBDT132.28165.29 -20 PBT121.69153.83 -21 NP46.5290.76 -49

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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