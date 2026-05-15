Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 53.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.81% to Rs 1199.46 crore

Net profit of Welspun Enterprises rose 53.05% to Rs 144.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.81% to Rs 1199.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1053.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.47% to Rs 349.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 322.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.16% to Rs 3615.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3695.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.