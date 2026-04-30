Welspun Enterprises has received a letter of award from Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) acting as the implementing agency and tendering entity for Construction of 6-Lane Partially Elevated Highway Corridor along with improvement of existing road from Km. 10+600 to Km. 64+000 (Section Pune to Shirur of NH-753F - Minimum Design Length 53.40 Km) in the State of Maharashtra on DBFOT (Toll) Mode. The project has a sub-concession period of 29 years including construction period of 4 years commencing from the Appointed Date and a total project cost of Rs. 7,300 crore.

The outstanding order book of the Company as on 31 December 2025 was Rs. 13,341 crore (including EPC and O&M) on standalone basis. With the addition of the aforesaid order, the outstanding order book of the Company is Rs. 18,755 crore, (less execution done in Q4 FY26), of which Rs. 10,813 crore is from the Water Vertical (including Rs. 5,393 crore from O&M & Asset replacement), Rs. 1,791 crore from Tunnel segment and the balance Rs. 6,152 crore from Transportation Vertical (including the aforesaid project).