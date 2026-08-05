Welspun Investments & Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 225.00% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net Loss of Welspun Investments & Commercials reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 225.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.130.04-115.38-475.00-0.15-0.19-0.15-0.19-0.15-0.20

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