Welspun Living consolidated net profit declines 21.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.95% to Rs 2435.43 crore

Net profit of Welspun Living declined 21.33% to Rs 103.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 131.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.95% to Rs 2435.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2645.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.01% to Rs 204.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 639.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.87% to Rs 9399.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10545.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.