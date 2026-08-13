Welspun Living consolidated net profit rises 83.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.66% to Rs 2795.45 crore

Net profit of Welspun Living rose 83.59% to Rs 160.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.66% to Rs 2795.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2260.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2795.452260.5711.499.97320.78211.87220.36123.99160.7387.55

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