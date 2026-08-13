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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Living consolidated net profit rises 83.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Welspun Living consolidated net profit rises 83.59% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 6:01 PM IST
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Sales rise 23.66% to Rs 2795.45 crore

Net profit of Welspun Living rose 83.59% to Rs 160.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.66% to Rs 2795.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2260.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2795.452260.57 24 OPM %11.499.97 -PBDT320.78211.87 51 PBT220.36123.99 78 NP160.7387.55 84

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

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