Welspun Specialty Solutions standalone net profit rises 19.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 219.75 crore

Net profit of Welspun Specialty Solutions rose 19.66% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 219.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 22.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.45% to Rs 886.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 723.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.