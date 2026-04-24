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Wendt India consolidated net profit declines 60.51% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 12.17% to Rs 65.82 crore

Net profit of Wendt India declined 60.51% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.17% to Rs 65.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.15% to Rs 14.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.21% to Rs 233.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 231.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales65.8274.94 -12 233.94231.14 1 OPM %16.3524.49 -13.7022.75 - PBDT11.9320.45 -42 37.5461.30 -39 PBT7.8417.15 -54 22.8251.23 -55 NP5.0912.89 -61 14.5539.48 -63

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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