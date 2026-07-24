Wendt India consolidated net profit rises 63.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.38% to Rs 70.93 crore

Net profit of Wendt India rose 63.49% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.38% to Rs 70.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.70.9351.6315.5114.1012.518.978.945.536.183.78

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